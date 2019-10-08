Stanley Hawkins

Stanley Hawkins, of Belle Meade Farm, died Saturday in a single-vehicle car crash. 

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

A well-known local farmer died close to his home in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday.

William “Stanley” Hawkins, 69, of Culpeper died at the scene of the wreck as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Trooper I. Ewing is investigating the crash that occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Batna Road, half-mile north of Algonquin Trail.

Hawkins was traveling north in a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado when he lost control, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a mailbox, a culvert and a tree, according to Coffey. Hawkins was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene were the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper County Emergency Services and Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The fatal wreck occurred about a mile from Belle Meade Farm, a family-run beef and crops operation in the Hawkins family since 1935. Stanley Hawkins was the farm’s patriarch.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments