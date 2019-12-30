Windows were shattered at two downtown churches last week.
On Dec. 26, a parishioner reported that a stained-glass window was shattered at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) on Sophia Street, according to the Fredericksburg Police crime report. A day later, a member of Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) on Princess Anne Street reported two windows were shattered.
Rocks were used to break the windows at the churches, both of which have served local African-American residents since the 19th century. Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) dates to the first half of the 1800s. Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) dates to 1855.
Fredericksburg Police Sgt. Aimee Lynch said the department is investigating the incidents.
She said police do not know if the broken windows at the churches are connected, and there are no suspects at this point.
During Sunday’s service at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), pastor Aaron L. Dobynes Sr. told the congregation about “the act of vandalism” that broke a stained-glass window.
The pastor said the first thing he thought of when told about the vandalism was September 1963 in his home state of Alabama, a reference to a time and place when bombings of African-American churches and homes was commonplace, including the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., that killed four girls.
“We pray for them,” he said of whoever shattered the windows at the Fredericksburg churches.
“You got hit," the pastor told the congregation, "but you’re still standing.”
