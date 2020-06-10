It took Stafford County authorities eight months to track down Melody Bannister after she allegedly abducted her children and fled, and they weren’t about to let her get away again Wednesday.
Bannister, 34, was denied bond in Stafford Circuit Court by Judge Bruce Strickland. It was at least the second time her request for bond has been denied since her arrest in February.
A nationwide manhunt for Bannister began in July after she refused to bring her four children—ages 7 to 13—back to Stafford. She took the children on a vacation in June and was supposed to return them after a week to their father, who was awarded custody.
Bannister claimed the children were being sexually abused by another family member in Stafford. Police and Child Protective Services investigated the claim and deemed it unfounded.
The nationwide search covered multiple states, including Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina. She was finally apprehended at a gas station in Plainfield, Ind., in February and has been in custody ever since.
Her attorney, Melissa Freeman, pointed out that Bannister had no prior criminal record and posed no danger to the children or the community.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen disagreed, saying Bannister is clearly a flight risk and a danger to the children. He also said she had people helping her elude authorities before.
Olsen said that when confronted by family members that there was no evidence of sexual abuse, Bannister claimed that God had told her the children were being abused. Olsen also told the judge that the children were traumatized by their eight-month journey and that when one child said she wanted to return to her father, Bannister called her a “whore.”
Charges against Bannister include four counts of abduction, filing a false police report and violating a court order. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
