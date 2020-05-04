A Spotsylvania County woman has been accused of intentionally setting her own residence on fire early Sunday, authorities said.
Deborah Frances Marchetti, 44, is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling, a charge that carries a potential penalty of between five years to life in prison. Marchetti is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Steven Cooper, deputy fire chief in Spotsylvania, said the fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Trentham Trail off Leavells Road in the county. Marchetti and another resident were out of the home when firefighters arrived, Cooper said. A third resident was not home at the time.
Cooper said the resident in a basement apartment was alerted by a smoke alarm. Marchetti was treated at a local hospital after complaining of smoke inhalation, Cooper said.
Firefighters contained the most of the damage to a bedroom, though there was smoke damage throughout the home. Fire officials estimated the damage at $40,000.
Cooper said he could not discuss how the fire was started or the motive for the alleged arson. However, fire officials clearly suspected arson early on as Marchetti was in jail Sunday morning within a few hours of the fire being reported.
Marchetti was arraigned Monday in Spotsylvania General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
