A Stafford woman was arrested late Wednesday after she robbed a county motel and tried to bite an employee who thwarted her escape efforts, police said.
Sgt. L.A. Burgess went to the Aquia Best Western at 2868 Jefferson Davis Highway about 11:40 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. He was directed to a woman who had allegedly just robbed the motel.
According to police, the suspect entered the motel appearing distraught and asked for a room. She had no identification and was told that she could not rent a room without it.
She then asked for a tissue and asked to use the restroom.
The employee left the front desk momentarily to find the restroom key, Vicinanzo said. When he returned, the suspect had grabbed a chair and was climbing over the counter.
Asked what she was doing, the suspect reportedly told the employee that she was robbing the business.
The man tried to stop the suspect, but she shoved him and left with the cash register. She went to a back area of the motel and emptied some of the cash from the register into her purse and clothing.
After the employee grabbed the woman, she tried to bite him. A customer witnessed the incident and called 911.
Deputies arrived while the suspect was being held by the employee and took her into custody. Found in her purse were cash, apparent narcotics and a needle. Vicinanzo said she initially gave police a fake name and social security number, but was later identified as 29-year-old Amanda Lee Shuck.
Shuck was already wanted in Stafford for failing to appear in court on a larceny-related charge, police said. She was also under a no-trespass order from the motel she is accused of robbing.
Shuck was charged with robbery, giving false identification to law enforcement, assault and battery, identity theft, possessing illegal drugs, possessing controlled paraphernalia and trespassing.
She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.