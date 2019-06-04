A Stafford County woman picked up two felony charges Monday after being accused of striking a deputy’s cruiser during a brief pursuit, authorities said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy Scott Fulford went to Worth Avenue in North Stafford about 6:20 p.m. in response to a report about an erratic driver who was seen driving over a median. Fulford found the vehicle in the IHOP parking lot with a flat tire.
Fulford smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and saw a bottle in the suspect’s purse. While talking to the deputy, the woman rolled up the window and refused to roll it back down when she was asked to, Vicinanzo said.
She also refused to get out of the vehicle and eventually placed the vehicle in reverse and drove across Worth Avenue toward the Home Depot.
Vicinanzo said Fulford returned to his cruiser and followed the woman. After she refused to stop, the deputy pulled up next to her in an attempt to stop her from leaving the parking lot.
The vehicle finally stopped after striking Fulford’s cruiser and the woman was taken into custody, Vicinanzo said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital so her blood-alcohol level could be determined. During the blood draw, Vicinanzo said, the suspect kept flailing and grabbed a nurse and a deputy.
Andrea Grimes, 41, was charged with felony assault on a law-enforcement officer and felony eluding. She was also charged with vandalism, assault and battery, DUI, obstruction of justice, driving suspended, drinking while driving and other offenses.
Grimes was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.