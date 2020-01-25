A Woodford woman was charged with multiple offenses Thursday after a pursuit in Caroline County in which speeds exceeded 100 mph, police said.
Sheriff Tony Lippa said the pursuit started about 2:30 p.m. after Capt. Angel Lambert spotted a driver in the Carmel Church area in violation of state law. Lippa did not specify what law was being violated.
The suspect accelerated quickly when Lambert attempted to stop her, Lippa said, and got onto U.S. 1, where she exceeded 100 mph.
Another deputy joined the pursuit and attempted to slow the suspect down, police said. The driver then tried to make a right turn onto Cool Water Drive, but was unable to complete the turn.
Lippa said she then shifted from reverse to drive several times, striking two police cruisers in the process. The driver was eventually removed from the vehicle after considerable resistance, police said, and was placed under arrest.
Heather Marie Cranfield, 31, was charged with possession of illegal drugs, felony destruction of property, eluding, two counts of obstruction of justice, DUI, two counts of reckless driving and several traffic violations. She was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail and later released on bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6 in Caroline General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.