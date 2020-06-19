One of the founders of a former King George County medical facility was convicted of two felony charges this week for actions last year associated with the business.
Arlene R. Jacovelli was convicted of prescription fraud and illegal dumping of medical waste in King George Circuit Court Thursday. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but all of the time was suspended.
Jacovelli entered Alford pleas to the charges, meaning that while she doesn't admit guilt, she acknowledges the evidence was sufficient for a conviction.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby, Jackovelli was one of the founders of the Community Care Clinic in King George. Detective Scott Simon received a complaint last year about prescriptions for controlled substances that the caller believed were forged.
The investigation showed that a patient had called the clinic to renew a prescription over the phone. Jacovelli met the patient at a McDonald's in Colonial Beach in October and delivered the prescription.
Husby said the prescription was one that required an in-person visit to a doctor. The doctor whose name was used to fill the prescription was out of the country at the time.
Husby said Simon had the business under surveillance in late September when he saw Jackovelli moving things out. He saw her put a biohazard bag in the Dumpster and leave it.
Simon retrieved the bag and found that it contained blood, patient information and other items that require special disposal procedures.
Both convictions are Class 6 felonies that carried the possibility of up to five years in prison.
