A 40-year-old woman from Catlett died in a crash Wednesday night in Fauquier County, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police trooper M.D. Brill is investigating the two-vehicle collision, which took place at 10:23 p.m. on U.S. Route 29 at Vint Hill Road, according to a statement from the State Police.
Authorities said a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2017 Kia Rio that was making a left turn onto Va. 215.
The driver of the Kia, Meghan C. L’Abbe, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. L’Abbe was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, a 54-year-old Great Falls man who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash, police said.
Police said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash investigation. VDOT assisted with the crash scene, according to the statement.
