An early morning house fire Friday in the 1200 block of Mountain View Road claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman, authorities said.
Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said the fire was reported at 1:05 a.m. County units responded and brought the fire under control within an hour.
The lone occupant of the home was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later died, Cardello said. The victim's name was not released Friday.
Fire officials declared the home a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.