Charges against a woman whose baby died last year with methamphetamines in its system have been sent to a Spotsylvania County grand jury.
Lurissa Rynea Keyes, 24, of Spotsylvania, is charged with felony child neglect and felony child endangerment. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott, a deputy went to the 400 block of Albany Street on June 30 in response to a call about a 3-month-old baby in distress. The baby’s grandfather was performing CPR.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Keyes told police that she’d given the baby a bottle earlier in the night and woke up with the baby beside her, face-down and unresponsive.
Keyes was arrested in December after a toxicology report showed a low level of methamphetamines in the child’s system.
Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the amount of drugs in the baby was not nearly enough to be lethal. But she said it was enough to be a factor in the decision to file felony charges against the mother.
A scheduled preliminary hearing last week in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court was waived, so the charges will be considered by a county grand jury later this month.
An autopsy on the child did not establish a definitive cause of death, authorities said.
