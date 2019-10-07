The woman whose body was found dumped in a ditch in North Stafford early Sunday has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs of Stafford.
Deputies found Childs’ body in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road after receiving a 911 call at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The incident attracted a large police presence to the area.
Childs’ cause of death is pending a report from the medical examiner’s office, Vicinanzo said. Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.
Vicinanzo said investigators were not yet ready to discuss who Childs was with prior to her death, how her body ended up in the ditch and how the 911 caller came upon the body.
Anyone with information regarding Childs’ death is asked to call Detective Joseph Massine at 540-658-4400
—Keith Epps
