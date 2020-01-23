A Ruther Glen woman who tried to run over her former girlfriend with a vehicle following their breakup in late 2018 was ordered Thursday to serve a year and nine months in prison.
Tyasia Faith Snell, 20, was sentenced to a total of six years with all but the year and nine months suspended. She has already served 13 months.
Judge Charles Sharp's sentence was below the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between two years and 10 months to six years and nine months.
Sharp said that although Snell's actions were dangerous and "we're lucky not to be here on a murder case," her lack of any prior record and the victim's request of leniency were among the factors in his decision.
Snell had previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder and domestic assault. Several other charges were dropped.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, Snell sent a number of threatening text messages on Dec. 18, 2018, to former girlfriend Kumiah Gibson. One of them stated: "you'll only leave me if you're in a body bag."
Gibson was near her home on Cynthias Place in the England Run area of Stafford County when Snell drove up and ran over her left leg. Snell then screamed, "I'm going to kill you," and drove toward the victim again. Gibson was not seriously injured.
Gibson made it into a stairwell just before Snell crashed into the wall of an apartment building. She later told a deputy that she was "so [expletive] mad" because Gibson had cheated on her.
Lindsey on Thursday argued that Snell deserved a sentence at least within the guidelines. She said Snell planned and tried to carry out a homicide.
"It's only by the grace of God that she didn't succeed," Lindsey said.
Defense attorney Nate Buczek argued that Snell "snapped" that day, partially due to untreated mental health issues and substance abuse. He put on several witnesses who said Snell's actions were totally out of character.
He said Snell has been making use of her time in jail to improve herself and is not the same person she was on the day of the attack.
Snell said she was sorry for the hurt and embarrassment she's caused and vowed she will never pose a threat to anyone in the future.
