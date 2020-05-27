A woman who sexually assaulted two women last year in the bathroom of a Fredericksburg restaurant was ordered Wednesday to serve four and a half years in prison.
Nikesha Amelia Roy, 31, had previously pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. Judge Gordon Willis' sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of just under eight years.
The evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins showed that the assaults took place on Aug. 10 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Central Park. Both victims said they'd been approached by Roy several times during the evening before being assaulted in the same handicap stall.
The first victim said she was improperly touched several times despite telling Roy to stop. The attack stopped after someone else entered the bathroom, the victim said.
That woman immediately reported the incident to a manager, but Roy wasn't seen again until about an hour later. By that time, she had assaulted a second woman.
Roy was evicted from the restaurant and her picture was later posted on the Fredericksburg Police Department's Facebook page. Roy later showed up at the police and inquired about why her picture had been posted.
She admitted being at the restaurant, but denied sexually assaulting anyone. A previous attorney suggested that Roy believes someone may have spiked her drink that night.
Defense attorney Jason Pelt argued that the actions attributed to Roy were out of character and asked for a sentence below the guidelines. Jenkins disagreed, saying Roy "hurt a lot of people and it's still not clear why."
