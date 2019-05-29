A woman who stole more than $64,000 from a government contracting firm in Fredericksburg was ordered Wednesday to serve two years in prison.
Tamasa L. Johnson, 49, of Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to five counts of embezzlement. As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to a total of 12 years, with 10 years suspended.
According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins and court records, Johnson worked for ETran Services, a government contracting firm located in the Westwood Office Park, before being fired last June. Her duties included overseeing payroll and accounts payable.
Irregularities came to light last year after another accounting specialist with the company noticed an apparent oversight and asked Johnson to fix it. When the accountant checked later, the mistake had not been corrected.
An ensuing investigation showed that between 2014 and 2018, Johnson pilfered $64,278 from the company. Jenkins said this was done by taking out loans from the company that were never fully repaid, adding unearned overtime to her paychecks and by not deducting medical and dental insurance payments from her earnings.
Johnson's request to report to jail at a later date to begin serving her sentence was denied Wednesday and she was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. She will be evaluated for the work release program that would enable her to begin making restitution.
Attorney Robert McEntee III represented Johnson.