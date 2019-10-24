A woman who raped a teenage boy at her home in southern Stafford County earlier this year was ordered Thursday to serve 40 years in prison.
Lena Browneyes, 40, also known as Lena Ann Wright, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 60 years with 20 years suspended.
Judge Victoria Willis' sentence was near the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison sentence of between 25 and 42 years.
According to the evidence, Browneyes was already a registered sex offender when the March 15 incident took place in the Olde Forge subdivision.
The 15-year-old victim was sleeping on a couch when he woke up to find Browneyes having sex with him.
The boy called his father, who immediately took him to the Fredericksburg Police Department. The Stafford Sheriff's Office was contacted after city police determined the incident occurred in the county.
The father testified Thursday that the boy remains affected by the attack.
Defense attorney Terence Patton said Browneyes has a severe alcohol problem and often blacks out when she drinks. Patton asked for a shorter sentence than state guidelines recommended.
Browneyes told police she doesn't remember the incident, but did not question the boy's truthfulness. She said she would have never knowingly sexually assaulted the teen.
Alcohol also played a key role in a 2007 incident in Fredericksburg which led to Browneyes, then known as Lena Wright, being convicted of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration for sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Wright's former residence on Washington Avenue.
Wright provided alcohol to three girls, then was seen performing a sex act on one of them who had passed out. The girl's parents later contacted police. Wright served five years in prison following those convictions.
A crying Browneyes on Thursday said that alcohol has been a "poison" to her, but Judge Willis said she would not allow her to use that excuse a second time.
