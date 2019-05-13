A 33-year-old Stafford woman has been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter as the result of a fatal collision earlier this year that claimed the life of a county man.
Omio Chowdhury, 31, was killed Jan. 24 when his Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by a Nissan Xterra in the area of Shelton Shop and Winding Creek roads in Stafford. Chowdhury was pronounced dead at Mary Washington Hospital shortly after the crash.
The Xterra driver, Rachel Elizabeth Clayton, was indicted by a Stafford grand jury last week on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated involuntary manslaughter. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the aggravated version of the charge carries a maximum of 20 years.
Clayton cannot be convicted of both charges. To be found guilty of the more serious charge, a prosecutor would have to prove among other things that she was under the influence of drugs, alcohol or a combination of both at the time of the incident.
According to a police report issued at the time of incident, the Xterra was heading north on Shelton Shop Road about 4 p.m. that day when its passenger's side tires went off the right shoulder of the road.
The Xterra traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting and crossing the double yellow line, striking Chowdhury's vehicle head-on.
Clayton, whose name was not released at the time, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both drivers were alone in their vehicles and that neither was wearing a seat belt.
Clayton had not been arrested as of Monday, court records show.