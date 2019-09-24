In what was scheduled to be a two–day jury trial in Stafford County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a Spotsylvania County woman entered guilty pleas to attempted murder and domestic assault and battery charges, thereby avoiding her trial.
She will be sentenced Jan. 23, said defense attorney Nathanael Buczek.
Tyasia Faith Snell, 19, was arrested in December at an apartment complex on Cynthias Place in Stafford after deputies received reports of a motorist striking a pedestrian.
At that time, Stafford County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Amanda Vicinanzo reported that deputies interviewed the victim, who had tire marks extending from her ankle to her knee. She told deputies she had been run over by her girlfriend, who had been sending threatening messages to her throughout the day.
When the victim arrived at the apartment before the incident, she noted Snell parked in a vehicle and began walking toward her. While walking, she gazed down at her cellphone and when she looked up, Snell was driving toward her.
The victim tripped and Snell drove over her leg. The victim said she managed to reach a curb, at which point Snell exited her vehicle and told her, “I’m going to kill you.”
Snell’s vehicle continued to move forward and struck a parked vehicle.
The victim said Snell then got back into the vehicle and began driving toward her again, prompting the victim to hide in a stairwell. The victim said she made it to the stairwell just before Snell crashed the vehicle into the wall enclosing the stairwell.
In addition to the charges Snell pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, she was originally charged in December with several other charges, all of which were dropped Tuesday.
Chief Judge Charles Sharp is scheduled to oversee Snell’s January sentencing.
