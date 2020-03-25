A woman who sexually assaulted two women in the bathroom of a Fredericksburg restaurant last year was convicted of two charges Wednesday.
Nikesha A. Roy, 31, of Montross, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, multiple other charges were dropped or reduced.
Roy will be sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis on May 29.
According to evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, the two assaults took place within an hour of each other on Aug. 10 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Central Park.
One victim was approached by Roy several times before eventually being assaulted in the handicap stall of the women's bathroom. Jenkins said she was touched several times on her private areas despite telling Roy to stop.
The attack stopped after someone else came into the bathroom, Jenkins said. The woman immediately reported the incident to a manager and gave a description of her attacker.
Roy wasn't found until about an hour later, Jenkins said. By that time, she was assaulting a second woman in the same handicap stall.
That victim said she was also approached several times by Roy in the restaurant prior to the bathroom attack. She said Roy pulled down her tank top and sucked on her breasts against her will.
Roy was evicted from the restaurant at that time and her picture was later posted on the Fredericksburg Police Department's Facebook page. Jenkins said Roy later went to the police station and demanded to know why her picture was posted.
She admitted being at the restaurant, Jenkins said, but denied the allegations. She has been in jail since Aug. 15.
Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman put on no evidence Tuesday, but said at a previous hearing that Roy is a churchgoing woman who doesn't remember anything that happened at the restaurant that night. She said Roy believes something may have been slipped into her drink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.