Spotsylvania firefighters rescued a county woman from a burning home Saturday night after responding to a fire in the 10500 block of Westfield Lane, fire officials said.
Deputy Fire Chief Steven Cooper said firefighters responded to a 911 call made by neighbors at 8:17 p.m. and found a fire in the kitchen of a split foyer home. Cooper said firefighters had received no information indicating that anyone was in the house, but searched anyway and found a woman in a second-floor bathroom.
The fire was between that part of the home and the exit, so Cooper said it is assumed that the woman took refuge in the bathroom rather than trying to get past the fire.
“Luckily we found her pretty quickly,” Cooper said.
The woman was transferred to Mary Washington Hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to the VCU Medical Center for more extensive care.
More than 30 career and volunteer members of the Spotsylvania County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management responded to the call and had the blaze under control within 15 minutes, Cooper said. A second resident was not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
It was at least the third significant house of the week for Spotsylvania firefighters. A 54-year-old man died in a blaze that badly damaged a home in the 400 block of Tulip Poplar Lane late Thursday, and a home in the Partlow area was destroyed by a fire that erupted about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured in the Partlow fire.