A 58-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday in Fauquier County after she was struck by a pickup truck, stuck on train tracks, that was then hit by a train.
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident involving a Norfolk Southern freight train that happened just before 6 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Winchester Road and Rokeby Road in Delaplane.
A Hyundai Tiburon was approaching the crossing when the safety arm began lowering and warning lights activated to indicate a train was coming, according to VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
Witnesses say as the Hyundai began stopping prior to the tracks, it was rear-ended by a Toyota pickup truck. The impact pushed the Hyundai across the tracks to the other side, but the pickup ended up on the tracks and became disabled.
With the train approaching, the Toyota's 58-year-old female driver and her three juvenile passengers - 12 and 14-year-old males and an 8-year-old female - safely escaped the truck. However, the train then struck the pickup and it was shoved off the tracks and hit the 58-year-old woman, according to Geller.
The woman was transported to Winchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The children were checked out at Fauquier Health and the 8-year-old girl was treated for a minor injury.
The 24-year-old driver of the Hyundai and the train conductor were not injured, and the train remained on the tracks. Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing, according to Geller.