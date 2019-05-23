A woman who drove more than three miles in the wrong direction on U.S. 17 in Stafford County before smashing into another vehicle and killing a man in 2017 has been ordered to serve a year in prison.
Bianca A. Bowman, 31, of Arlington, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March. She was sentenced Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of five years, with four years suspended.
According to the evidence presented at her trial, Bowman was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 on Oct. 15, 2017, when she ran into an Audi sedan carrying three West Virginia residents. The driver, 23-year-old Luke D. Pollard, died at the scene.
Pollard’s younger brother, Trevor Pollard, suffered a brain injury and is permanently disabled. Madison Eggleton, Luke Pollard’s fiancée, was not seriously injured. The trio was on their way from Kings Dominion to their home in Bunker Hill, W.Va., when they were struck by Bowman’s Honda SUV.
A prosecution witness testified that he saw the SUV turning the wrong way from Goldvein Road in Fauquier County. Marcus McDonald said he made a U-turn and headed south in the proper lanes and tried to get the SUV driver’s attention by flashing his lights and blowing his horn. He called 911 and saw at least three northbound vehicles maneuver out of Bowman’s path.
The fatal collision occurred near the crest of a hill in the area of Richlands Road in the Hartwood area of southern Stafford, about 3 1/2 miles from where the wrong-way driving began.
Bowman, who had no drugs or alcohol in her system, was also injured in the crash. Her husband was intoxicated and lying in the back seat of her vehicle.
Defense attorney Peter Greenspun argued at trial that Bowman should not have been convicted of a felony. He said she simply made a terrible mistake and noted there was no alcohol, texting or racing involved.
Judge Charles Sharp said that Bowman was on the road long enough to have realized she was doing something wrong. On Thursday, Sharp revoked Bowman’s bond and denied her request for work release.