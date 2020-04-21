A woman who caused more than $143,000 worth of damage when she set fire to a Fredericksburg convenience store last year was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Diana Marie Thorne, 31, of Stafford County, was convicted of two counts of arson and destruction of property in February by a Fredericksburg Circuit Court jury.
The five-year sentence handed down by Judge Sarah Deneke was two years less than the seven recommended by the jury, but more than the two-year sentence requested by defense attorney Brian Carrico.
The evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross during Thorne's trial showed that she set fire to potato chips inside the Sheetz at 2001 Carl D. Silver Parkway on May 5 of last year. Surveillance cameras showed that Thorne came out of the bathroom that morning and put the lighter under the chips before leaving the store.
She then pumped gas and left the property. She was apprehended a short time later in the nearby Walmart parking lot.
Thorne initially told police she hadn't even been to Sheetz that day, but later admitted she'd been there.
But she again Tuesday denied intentionally setting the fire. She said she has a habit of flicking her lighter and didn't even realize there'd been a fire until police told her about it.
"I had no intention of starting a fire," a sobbing Thorne said Tuesday. "I'm more than sorry for this accident."
Deneke said there was no doubt the fire was set intentionally, and Gross argued that the video left no doubt.
"I can't tell you why she did it, but for reasons known only to her, she chose to start a fire inside a building occupied by other people," Gross said.
Carrico argued that Thorne deserved much less than the seven years suggested by the jury. He said the jury deliberated only 20 minutes before giving Thorne the minimum amount of time it was allowed to give.
Carrico added that Thorne had a clean record up until just over a year ago and suggested that some sort of mental breakdown was a factor.
"What we have here is a solitary blip in Ms. Thorne's life," Carrico said.
The $143,696 in restitution ordered by the judge included damage to the building, merchandise and income lost during the several days the store was closed for repairs.
Carrico argued that the total was more than should have been attributed to Thorne's actions, but Deneke disagreed.
Thorne is scheduled to be sentenced in Stafford on May 21 on convictions of assaulting a law-enforcement officer and DUI. Those charges stem from an incident that took place a couple of months before the Sheetz fire.
