A woman who stole nearly $22,000 while working in the King George Commissioner of the Revenue office was ordered Thursday to serve 18 months in prison.
Rachel Lynn Jenkins, 35, of Rappahannock Academy in Caroline pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to four counts of embezzling public funds. As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but a year and a half suspended. In addition, a number of charges were dropped.
The 18 months far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called only for probation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann insisted that Jenkins do jail time because she “violated the public’s trust.”
According to the evidence, Jenkins worked in the commissioner’s office from 2014 to early 2017. Her duties included collecting meals taxes from businesses in the county.
Gusmann said Jenkins was not at work one day in February 2017 when someone came in to pay meals taxes for two businesses. The employee who took the payment discovered there was no record of prior payments for the businesses in question.
The business operator explained that he had been making cash payments for some time “to that Rachel lady.” The county Sheriff’s Office later conducted an investigation and determined that Jenkins had taken $21,921 from the county coffers.
Jenkins told investigators that she started stealing to support a drug habit that included heroin use. Gusmann said her family has already repaid the money taken from the county.
Court records show that after making bond, Jenkins failed to show up for a scheduled court hearing in King George on Aug. 9 last year. She remained a fugitive until Nov. 8, when she was arrested in Hanover County on charges that include two counts of possessing illegal drugs and identity theft to avoid arrest.
A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for June 5 in Hanover General District Court.