A Woodbridge man was arrested following an incident in Stafford County late Sunday in which another man was struck by a vehicle that then sped away from pursuing deputies, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the emergency communications center received a call at 11:12 p.m. regarding a man who'd been struck by a car in the 2300 block of Poplar Road. A deputy found the victim in the yard with an obviously broken leg.
The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Deputies later learned that the victim and the suspect had both been at someone else's home on Poplar Road when a disagreement erupted.
Kimmitz said the suspect is accused of punching the victim in the face, then getting into his vehicle and deliberately driving into the man. Another guest at the residence narrowly avoided being hit, authorities said.
The suspect then crashed into an unoccupied vehicle before fleeing the scene. A lookout was broadcast, and a deputy soon spotted the Ford Expedition near the intersection of Poplar and Truslow roads.
Kimmitz said the suspect increased his speed after the deputy turned around to stop him, and sped on Truslow Road before turning into the England Run subdivision. He then stopped at a residence on Chain Court before getting out of his vehicle and rolling under a partially open garage door.
Police said the suspect knows the resident of the home, but did not have permission to enter the house.
Deputies surrounded the home and eventually found the suspect hiding in an upstairs closet. Police also discovered an unrestrained child in the suspect's vehicle, leading to a charge of child endangerment.
Charles P. Ervin IV, 31, was also charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, hit and run, eluding, reckless driving, assault and battery and unlawful entry. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Ervin was arraigned Monday in Stafford General District Court, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20.
