Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy N.R. Starchurski didn't have to look far to find a suspected intoxicated driver early Saturday morning.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Starchurski was heading north on U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) at 5:12 a.m. in the area of McLane Drive when a vehicle came toward him heading south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Vicinanzo said Starchurski maneuvered his police cruiser out of the path of the wrong-way vehicle, and two other motorists also narrowly avoided being struck.
Starchurski made a U-turn and confronted the suspect in the area of South Gateway Drive, where the suspect had pulled off the highway. Vicinanzo said the driver told the deputy that he was driving on the wrong side of the road because he'd gotten distracted.
According to a Sheriff's Office release, he also admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel and, after not performing well on field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, was taken into custody.
Eric Alonzo Ward, 38, of Spotsylvania County was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he was deemed sober.