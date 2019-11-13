CHARLOTTESVILLE—Louisa County officials have charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in a Tuesday afternoon home invasion in the Gordonsville area home that left an elderly man dead and his wife wounded. One of the couple’s vehicles also was stolen.
The boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is charged in the gunshot slaying of Roger Wood Payne, Jr, 82; aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Nancy Payne, 73; armed robbery; and breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder and robbery.
The boy is being held without bond after a Wednesday hearing in Louisa County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Sheriff’s investigators said Nancy Payne has undergone surgery and remains hospitalized at the University of Virginia Medical Center, with further surgery upcoming. Her husband’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Payne residence around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after the wounded Nancy Payne was able to get to a neighbor’s home to make the call. They found Roger Payne dead of gunshot wounds.
About two hours later, the 16-year-old boy was arrested in Nelson County near the Nelson County Wayside with the historic marker for Hurricane Camille, about seven miles east of Lovingston.
“The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a request to locate a person of interest related to a homicide investigation from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a social media post. “The person of interest was located in the 15500 block of Thomas Nelson Highway and detained by Nelson County deputies without incident.”
