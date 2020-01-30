A Caroline deputy has identified two elementary school-aged children suspected of pilfering packages from multiple residents in the Ladysmith Village subdivision this week, police said.
Sheriff Tony Lippa said Sgt. J.K. Miller responded to the subdivision Tuesday evening after the county received a 911 call reporting the theft of Amazon packages off a front porch. While Miller was on the way, another resident called 911 to report witnessing the theft of packages from a second residence.
Armed with descriptions, Lippa said, Miller began checking the area on foot in an attempt to avoid detection by the young suspects. Within minutes, he spotted two children---ages 9 and 11---matching the descriptions. After reviewing security camera footage, Miller confirmed that the two were the suspects.
Miller eventually recovered packages taken from at least six homes in Ladysmith Village. Lippa said all but one package was returned to the rightful owners.
Information regarding the suspected youthful thieves was turned over to the Caroline County Court Services Unit for possible action, Lippa said.
