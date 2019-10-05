WATCHING Ken Burns’ impressive “Country Music” series was like taking a Texas two-step down memory lane.
It was great hearing songs from childhood or those recorded well before I was a twinkle in my daddy’s eye. Even though some of the memories had been filed away in deep, dark corners of my mind, they still came back in an instant.
Had I been a contestant on a long-ago game show, I could have named many a tune within the first two or three notes played on a fiddle or steel guitar.
But by the end of the 16-hour documentary, I realized how little I really understood about the music I thought I knew so well.
Merle Haggard’s “Okie from Muskogee” topped the list. I never delved beyond the surface of the lyrics, so I was surprised by Ray Benson, front man of the Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. He recalled how offended he was by the opening line: “We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee.”
Benson said everybody in country music knew Haggard smoked pot. Benson felt betrayed that in 2:30 minutes, Haggard managed to divide America during the Vietnam War era into rednecks against hippies, flag-wavers versus flag-burners and those “who love living right and being free” against those “who let their hair grow long and shaggy.”
“How could you?” Benson had asked, when he first heard the song.
After the series, I read what I could find about the song that became Haggard’s lasting legacy, and it’s not clear if it was pure satire or an anthem to being proud of whatever your identity happens to be.
All I know is, as a kid, I had no idea it struck a chord with so many people in so many different ways. But as I learned from the series, the song was just one example of how country music reflected the ever-changing times.
I also was shocked to see Willie Nelson with short hair, looking like an insurance salesman. I flashed back to my teen years—I recalled writing a note to my boyfriend (who became my husband) about how closed-minded some people (my father) were about Willie, who by then had long braids and a bandanna.
Why can’t he be free to dress and sing the way he wants, my sanctimonious self wrote in a letter that probably included drawings of silly hearts with our initials.
Until the series, I had no idea how Willie and Waylon Jennings struggled to get out of the box in which the Nashville industry had pigeonholed them. By the time they became the artists I liked, I figured the “outlaw” nickname came from their indulgence in recreational drugs.
Then there were clips from performers whose personal agonies came through in their professional records. “As I wonder where you are,” wailed a heartsick Hank Williams, “I’m so lonesome I could cry.”
I knew some of those backstories about Hank’s wife, Audrey, whose heart was cold, cheatin’ or maybe a little bit of both. Just as I knew that George Jones and Tammy Wynette lived out the words of several of their songs. No one can convince me that “He Stopped Loving Her Today” wasn’t his life theme.
The series reflected the way country music changed and evolved, went back to its roots and transformed itself over and again. It’s hard to imagine how many photos, videos, albums and interviews the research team went through to pull it all together.
Johnny Cash probably got more airtime than anyone else, because there will never be anyone else in any genre of music quite like him. The series left me with a newfound appreciation for what the Man in Black represented, demons and all.
It also gave me a better understanding of the music that’s marked almost every stage of my life.
