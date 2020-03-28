Betty Burnett was out for a stroll with her dog Feb. 19 in Aquia Harbour in North Stafford when she noticed something out of the corner of her eye.
A bald eagle was flapping around in a ditch in one of the subdivision's parks, suffering from apparent burn wounds. It was later determined the eagle had electrocuted herself on a county power line and had mild lead poisoning.
"It scared me at first," Burnett said. "I had never seen one up close like that."
Burnett contacted the security gate at Aquia Harbour, which in turn contacted the Stafford Sheriff's Office. Animal control officers Katherine Busch and Sgt. Anthony McCall came and rescued the bird, which was later turned over to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County for rehabilitation that lasted a little over a month.
On Tuesday, the eagle was returned to Briar Patch Park in Aquia Harbour for a brief release ceremony. A small group, which included Busch and Burnett, watched as Hillary Davidson, the executive director of the wildlife center, released the eagle—now known as Betty—from a carrier and watched as it soared away.
It was Busch's second eagle rescue. She said that although the bird was wounded, it still had plenty of strength.
"I thought at one point that she was going to take off with me," Busch said.
For Davidson, the eagle released Tuesday is one of hundreds of wildlife creatures that routinely come and go from the center not far from Winchester. She said the center handles about 2,200 intakes per year, including native foxes, frogs, snakes, skunks, mice and various types of birds. She said Betty was either the fourth or fifth eagle brought to the center already this year.
The wildlife center is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to carry out its work.
"We're passionate about what we do and it's important for the ecosystem," Davidson said.
