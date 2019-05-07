Brooke Point High School's Inspire Virginia club—a student-led organization aimed at increasing youth voter registration—has won a 2019 Governor's Award for the third consecutive year.
The award is for meeting the criteria of the Governor's Voter Registration Challenge by registering at least 65 percent of the eligible senior class.
Brooke Point is the only school in the state to meet this criteria, according to a news release from Stafford County Public Schools.
"It is critical that young people have a voice in the political process. I applaud the students at Brooke Point for their accomplishment,” Superintendent Scott Kizner said in the press release.
Brooke Point's Inspire Virginia club leaders tried to identify class members who would be 18 by the November 2018 election, and worked to register those students.
On April 9, the club held a voter registration rally, inviting local elected officials and Congressman Rob Wittman to speak. Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni also attended. Students were able to register immediately after the rally.
A total of 228 seniors registered to vote that day. Combined with those already registered, those who have registered since and those who have pledged to register as soon as they turn 18, 383 of the 442-student class—or almost 87 percent—will be on the voter rolls by November 2020.
The Office of the Governor established the voter registration challenge in 2016 under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.