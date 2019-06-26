All three Spotsylvania County School Board incumbents up for reelection this fall will face challengers. A fourth seat will see a contested race to replace a board member who will not run for reelection.
Phillip Scott is running against incumbent Dawn Shelley for the Chancellor District seat. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Shelley has raised a total of $1,370 in contributions this year and Scott has raised $1,279.
Scott is a first-time candidate for School Board who has lived in the Chancellor district since 2010. He is working towards a master's degree in legal studies and has served as president and treasurer of his property owner's association board of directors. He has three children who will all be enrolled in Spotsylvania schools this fall.
The top concerns listed on his campaign website are school safety, fiscal responsibility and innovative education.
James Meyer, who represents the Courtland District, will run for reelection against challenger Rabih Abuismail. Abuismail has served as chair of the 88th Legislative District Republican Committee.
VPAP lists a $6 donation to Meyer's campaign in 2019 and none for Abuismail's.
Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg is being challenged by Erin Sherwood. Sherwood is a first-time candidate for School Board who previously worked as a lawyer. She has four children who have gone through Spotsylvania schools.
Sherwood has worked as a para-educator and substitute teacher for Spotsylvania schools and serves on the boards of the Parent Advisory Committee and Elementary Curriculum Report Card Advisory Committee.
According to her campaign's Facebook page, one of her primary concerns is teacher retention.
VPAP does not show any campaign donations for either Livingston candidate.
Salem District representative William Blaine will not seek reelection this fall. Three candidates are running to fill his seat—Lorita Daniels, Shawn Davis and Christopher Snider.
Daniels, a first-time candidate, has raised $5,109 this year, according to VPAP. She has served on PTO and PTA boards for 20 years, according to her campaign website, which states her support for teacher compensation and retention, increasing project-based learning in the schools, collaboration between the community and the schools and maintaining transparency.
Davis, who ran previously in 2015 and received support from the Republican Party of Spotsylvania County, has raised $930 this year. He works as a Department of Defense contractor and is senior pastor of True Faith Community Church. He also served as vice chair of the Spotsylvania School Board Advisory Committee.
His campaign website states that his primary focus will be on "student/classroom excellence" and that he will work to build a "non-adversarial" relationship with the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
VPAP shows no donations for Snider's campaign.
School Board elections are nonpartisan, so all candidates are running as independents, although they may be endorsed by local political parties.
Contact information for all candidates is available at www.spotsylvania.va.us/vote.