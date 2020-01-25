The $31 million renovation of Spotsylvania County’s Courtland High School has received a Gold award for design from the Virginia School Boards Association.
The renovation also earned a VSBA People’s Choice Award.
The project was designed by Washington, D.C.-based firm Quinn Evans with input from school board members, administrators, teachers, students and community members.
“We are honored by this recognition from the Virginia School Boards Association, as it reinforces the partnership and intentional design process we engaged in with Quinn Evans to create active, engaging learning spaces for our students,” Spotsylvania schools Superintendent Scott Baker said in a press release from Quinn Evans about the award.
The floor plan of the building was reconfigured to create spaces with more flexibility and to encourage “interaction and collaboration,” according to the release.
The athletic center, performing arts center, and music and drama suites were updated as part of the project. A new lobby and fitness center were constructed and the administrative suite was relocated and redesigned with improved security.
The project also expanded Courtland’s capacity from 1,200 to 1,500 students.
Voters in 2014 approved a bond referendum allowing the county to borrow funds for the project
According to the press release from Quinn Evans, the Courtland project cost 50 percent less than the average cost of new high schools built in Virginia over the past five years.
