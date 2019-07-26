Fredericksburg is now an International Baccalaureate Continuum school division, authorized to offer IB programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The city school system announced Thursday that the IB organization granted authorization to both Hugh Mercer and Lafayette Upper elementary schools after evaluating them earlier this year. Walker–Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School have offered IB programs since 2014; Hugh Mercer and Lafayette have been candidate schools since 2017.
"Fredericksburg City Public Schools is excited to make history by becoming the second school division in the state of Virginia to become a K-12 International Baccalaureate Continuum Division," interim Superintendent Marceline Catlett wrote in a news release. "Division-wide, our students, teachers, support staff and administrators have worked tirelessly to accomplish this success."
The IB program's goal is to "encourage students across the world to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners who understand that other people, with their differences, can also be right," according to the organization's mission statement.
IB schools prioritize intercultural understanding, develop lifelong learning, provide opportunities for collaboration and encourage students to be responsible, active members of their community, the FCPS press release states.