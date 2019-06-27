The Fredericksburg City School Board has appointed Marceline Catlett as interim superintendent of the school division, effective Monday.
The appointment was approved at a special called meeting of the School Board Thursday morning.
Catlett has been deputy superintendent of the city school division since 2012. She graduated from James Monroe High School in 1977 and has been employed by the city schools since 1981, first as a teacher and administrative assistant at Walker–Grant Middle School.
She received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Teach in 2017.
Catlett assumes the post held by David Melton, whose is retiring as superintendent Sunday.
School board clerk Debbie Wright did not have information Thursday morning about when and how the search for a long-term superintendent will proceed.