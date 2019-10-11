Fredericksburg City Public Schools’ high school dropout rate improved this past year, but is still higher than other local divisions, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education this week.

The city school division’s dropout rate for 2019 was 11.3 percent, down from 13.1 percent in 2018. The other localities in Planning District 16—Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—had dropout rates in the 3 percent to 4 percent range this year.

All localities improved over 2018 except for Stafford schools, which saw its dropout rate go from 3.6 percent in 2018 to 4.3 percent last year.

Spotsylvania’s dropout rate declined from 6 percent last year to 3.9 percent this year. King George declined from 3.6 percent to 3 percent and Caroline declined slightly from 4.1 to 4 percent.

Colonial Beach City Schools, a small division with a graduating class of 47 students, was one of three small, rural districts statewide that saw 100 percent of the senior class graduate.

The Virginia locality with the highest dropout rate is the city of Richmond at 24.4 percent.

Statewide, the average graduation rate is 91.5 percent. More than half of those graduates received advanced diplomas, according to the VDOE.

More information about graduation rates can be found at the VDOE’s website.

Adele Uphaus-Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

