Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced the appointment of Deborah Santiago, a higher education policy expert and advocate for the Latino community, to a four-year term on the University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors.
Santiago, a 1990 graduate of what was then Mary Washington College, has initiated and led local and national programs to improve enrollment opportunities and achieve increased rates of higher education completion for all students, especially those from the Latino community.
She is the co-founder and CEO of the Washington-based Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit source of data and research on higher education policy and evidence-based practices for Latino student success.
She also served as deputy director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans.
Santiago will replace Davis Rennolds, whose term expires June 30.
The governor also reappointed Heather Crislip and Rhonda VanLowe to second terms on the board.
—Adele Uphaus-Conner