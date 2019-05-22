Stafford County Public Schools officials announced Monday the appointment of new assistant principals at Hampton Oaks and Anne E. Moncure elementary schools, the two schools most affected by the revised school boundaries approved narrowly by the School Board earlier this year.
Moncure Elementary’s assistant principal, Abigail Martinez, will become assistant principal at Hampton Oaks.
Nicole Clemente, assistant principal at Widewater Elementary, will become assistant principal at Moncure. She previously taught third grade at Hampton Oaks.
“[Clemente] is enthusiastic and passionate about working with children and we are hopeful that many of our in-coming families to Moncure Elementary will have had a previous connection working with Mrs. Clemente from her successful tenure at Hampton Oaks Elementary,” a press release issued by the school division states.
Prior to working at Moncure Elementary, Martinez was assistant principal at Ferry Farm Elementary.
“[Martinez] believes that serving children, families and our community as an educational leader is a calling. She is proud to help lead schools with positivity, compassion, strong relationships, hard work, humor and a strong sense of team,” the press release states.
Nicole Ochs, the assistant principal at Hampton Oaks, will be leaving Stafford to work for Spotsylvania County Public Schools, said Julie Paterson, communication digital manager for the Stafford school division.
Moncure Elementary is the school most affected by the new school boundary zones.
It will lose 524 students to Hampton Oaks Elementary, largely from the neighborhood of Aquia Harbour. All told, Moncure’s population will fall by 650 students.
Hampton Oaks Elementary is the second most affected school, losing 462 students from the neighborhoods of Aquia Hollow, Arbor Grove Apartments, Foxwood Village mobile home park, Hills of Aquia, Port Aquia and Spring Hill townhomes to Moncure Elementary.
The redistricting plan will take effect in August at the start of the 2019–20 school year.