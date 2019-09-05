GOVERNOR TAPS BAILEY FOR PANEL

Jarvis Bailey, an at-large member of Fredericksburg’s School Board, was picked by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the Commission on African American History Education.

The commission reviews Virginia’s history standards, and the instructional practices, content and resources used to teach African American history in the Commonwealth. It is required to issue a report on its findings by July 1.

Bailey is also the assistant principal at Washington & Lee High School in Montross, and has served on numerous committees for the Virginia School Boards Association including its board of directors and executive committee and been chairman of its finance/audit committee. He is also a life member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

