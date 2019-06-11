Atlee High School Assistant Principal Joshua Just will succeed Jeff Wick as the next principal at Caroline High School.
The county’s School Board announced its decision in a press release Monday night after its monthly meeting.
Wick was selected in May as the coordinator of safety and compliance, a new division-wide leadership position. He has served as the high school principal for 16 years.
Just is familiar with Caroline County High School. He served as assistant principal there for three years, before accepting the assistant principal position at Atlee High School in 2018.
Just holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Bethany College in West Virginia and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Phoenix.
Prior to his appointment in Caroline County, Just was the director of student activities/athletics director at Hanover High School from 2013–15.
According to Atlee High School’s website, Just holds a postgraduate professional license in chemistry and administration and supervision, pre-k–12, and is a five-time Hanover County Honored Educator.
From 2003–13, Just taught all levels of chemistry at Hanover High School, where he guided students to a 97 percent pass rate in 10 years, as well as served as the school’s head football coach from 2005–13.
Just will begin his new position on July 1.