Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent Scott Baker’s proposed budget for next fiscal year seeks almost $4 million in additional funds from local and state government to cover pay raises and hire 62 more employees.
Baker presented his preliminary budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, to the Spotsylvania School Board on Tuesday evening.
The total proposed operating budget for the school division, including funding for capital projects and debt service, is $342.8 million, based on a projected $135 million in revenue from county government.
The preliminary budget proposes a 4 percent pay raise for teachers and support staff and a 3 percent increase for administrative staff at a cost of almost $6.4 million.
It also includes $512,544 to implement year three of recommendations from a compensation study conducted in 2017 by Evergreen Solutions.
To begin addressing concerns about pay compression expressed by longtime county bus drivers, the budget includes $80,000 for a “bus driver longevity increase.”
Baker said Wednesday that more details about this proposal will be available next week, but his budget would give additional pay raises of between 1 and 3 percent—on top of the 4 percent proposed for all teachers and support staff—to drivers with more than 10 years of service.
In addition, the budget proposes a 4 percent increase in academic and athletic stipends, a $5 increase in the hourly rate for substitute teachers and new stipends for assistant coaches for existing middle school sports.
Baker said he is requesting 62 new positions for the upcoming fiscal year, including five new early childhood education teachers, 14 special education teachers, six school counselors, five social workers, five English Learner teachers, three elementary general education teachers, five secondary general education teachers and two lead literacy coaches.
Baker said he believes there will be “a good faith effort” from County Administrator Ed Petrovitch to “help us secure what we are asking for in those 62 positions.”
“These [positions] are not merely wishes, they are needs,” he said.
He shared data showing while the overall student population of the division has increased only 0.02 percent since 2015, the number of students with significant needs has increased disproportionately.
The number of English learners has increased 53 percent from 2015 and there has been a 25 percent increase in the number of special education students, the division’s data shows.
The number of students in the division receiving free and reduced lunch has increased by 18 percent.
Baker said Spotsylvania is the 12th largest out of 132 school divisions in the state, but ranks 95th for per pupil funding, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
The county also ranks behind divisions to the north and south in terms of teacher pay, according to data from the Virginia School Board Association that Baker presented Tuesday.
The starting teacher salary in Spotsylvania is $44,000. In Hanover County to the south, it is $45,293 and in Stafford it is $45,766.
The School Board will hold a work session on Baker’s proposed budget Jan. 28 and will hold a public hearing Feb. 3 before approving a budget.
The board is scheduled to present an approved budget to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 13.
