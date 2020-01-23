A joint committee of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and School Board has begun to look for a site in the southwestern part of the county on which to build a sixth high school.
County Administrator Tom Foley said Tuesday, at a joint work session of the School Board and Board of Supervisors, that staff will hire a consultant to evaluate potential parcels off U.S. 17, which will be ranked and brought to the boards for input.
The School Board approved locating a sixth high school in the southwestern quadrant of the county at its regular meeting last week.
Opening a new school in this location would reshuffle about 1,800 students, fewer than would move under the other two scenarios the board considered.
A location in the northeast would move more than 2,900 students and in the southeast, would move more than 3,300, according to a presentation given Jan. 14 by the school division’s planning department.
Garrisonville District representative Pamela Yeung was the only board member to vote against building the new high school in the southwest, citing rapid population growth in North Stafford.
But School Board Chairwoman and Hartwood District representative Holly Hazard said the U.S. 17 location for a new high school meets other needs, such as ensuring students have shorter bus rides or can walk to school.
The School Board requested that the new high school be ready to open in August 2023, two years earlier than the opening date included in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan adopted by the county last year.
According to school division staff’s projections, the county’s high schools will be at 100 percent capacity by 2023.
The county’s Technical Review Committee, made up of representatives from the Planning, Finance and Public Works departments, as well as John Anderson, executive director of facilities and maintenance for the school division, has called opening in 2023 an “aggressive” schedule.
“If we had the land and building contract in hand right now, the earliest the high school could open would be February 2023, because it takes three years to build a high school,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Meg Bohmke wrote in an email.
The Technical Review Committee recommended that construction begin in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.
The estimated cost of the new high school, according to information given at the work session, is $128.6 million.
Administrator Foley also said at Tuesday’s work session that whatever site is selected will have space to accommodate a new elementary school as well.
“I will confirm that we have already identified that we’re looking for a site that can accommodate more than just a high school,” he said. “That will definitely go into the criteria as we go forward.”
According to the approved Capital Improvement Plan, planning for the county’s 18th elementary school is not supposed to begin until fiscal year 2025.
However, school division Superintendent Scott Kizner said at the work session that the elementary schools are facing capacity challenges already. An increase in the number of students receiving free lunch means that more schools will become class size reduction schools, he said.
This class size reduction program is triggered when more than 30 percent of students at a school are eligible for free lunch. Schools can accept funding from the state towards hiring teachers so class sizes in kindergarten through third grade will be smaller.
This ensures the student–teacher ratio is smaller, which benefits students—especially those with higher needs—but it lowers the overall capacity of a school.
Kizner said it is likely that the General Assembly will approve legislation this session that will make class size reduction mandatory in schools that meet the criteria.
Kizner said overall enrollment in the county’s elementary schools continues to increase, as does the number of students with special needs and who are English learners.
“That’s also a capacity challenge because you need extra support in different environments,” he said.
At a work session last week, the School Board discussed changing how capacity is calculated for the division’s schools.
The School Board is asking the county to consider “program capacity” for each school, which calculates how many students each school can hold based on the specific instructional program at that school, instead of “design capacity,” which refers to how many students a school can hold based on the building’s design.
Bohmke said Tuesday that the boards will hold another joint work session to discuss elementary program capacity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.