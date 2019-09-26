Rodney Thompson Middle School in Stafford County is one of 362 schools across the country that were announced Thursday as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The honor comes from the U.S. Department of Education and is given to K–12 schools that either perform highly on state assessments or demonstrate significant gains in student achievement, a press release from the Virginia Department of Education states.
According to the VDOE, Rodney Thompson is one of seven Virginia public schools to earn the distinction.
“We are proud of the students and staff at Rodney E. Thompson Middle School for their excellent focus on learning and high expectations for all,” said Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner.
The other Virginia schools include Arlington Traditional School in Arlington County, Grandin Court Elementary in Roanoke, Midlothian High in Chesterfield County, Paul Munro Elementary in Lynchburg, Rural Retreat Elementary in Wythe County and Tallwood Elementary in Virginia Beach.
Saint Francis of Assisi School in Triangle is one of two Virginia private schools to be recognized as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The Council for American Private Education nominates private schools for the honor each year.
