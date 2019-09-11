The Stafford County School Board has approved two new policies that add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of categories protected from discrimination.
The vote came shortly after midnight, after board members listened to four hours of citizen comments both for and against the policies, which include an expanded equal opportunity employment policy for staff and a new "equal educational opportunity" policy covering students.
Both policies passed narrowly by votes of four to three, with Vice Chair and Falmouth representative Sarah Chase, George Washington representative Dewayne McOsker, Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung and Griffis-Widewater representative Jaime Decatur voting in favor.
Board Chair and Rock Hill representative Patricia Healy, Aquia representative Irene Hollerback and Hartwood representative Holly Hazard voted against the policies.
Both policies add sexual orientation and gender identity—as well as pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, marital status, mental or physical disability and genetic information—to the list of categories protected from discrimination.
The policies do not include any specifics about how they would be implemented or how they would apply to bathrooms, locker rooms and showers.
The language approved early Wednesday morning and found in both policies states, "It is the intent of the School Board of Stafford County that every policy, practice, regulation, and procedure shall reflect this commitment [to increasing the scope of nondiscrimination]. Behavior that is not unlawful may nevertheless be unacceptable for the workplace."
It continues, "The superintendent/designee shall be responsible for developing a plan that implements the intent of the board as set forth in this policy and ensuring that it is reviewed periodically. Such plan shall be shared with the board for input and review."
The audience at the meeting packed the School Board chambers and spilled into four overflow rooms set up by staff in an adjacent building.
At least 200 people signed up to speak, though some left before their names were called.
Deputies from the Stafford Sheriff's Office intervened in at least one minor altercation between audience members.
Among the speakers in support of the policy was Gavin Grimm, a transgender man who as a former student in Gloucester County, Virginia, sued the School Board under Title IX, arguing that he should be allowed to use the boys' restroom.
Other speakers in support included Joshua Cole, a local pastor and candidate for the House of Delegates seat representing parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford counties; the president of the Virginia Education Association; and numerous parents, teachers, current and former students of Stafford County Schools—including the brother of the transgender female student who was prevented from entering either the boys' or girls' locker rooms during an Oct. 2018 lock down drill at a Stafford middle school.
Among those who spoke in opposition to the policies were Father Robert DeMartino, pastor of St. William of York Catholic Church and members of the congregation; representatives of the Virginia Family Foundation and the Virginia Catholic Conference; parents, community members and one middle school student.
