Stafford School Board Chairwoman Patricia Healy has asked Superintendent Scott Kizner to provide board members with information about the cost per school of adding cooling systems to cafeteria kitchens that do not have them.
Ten county schools do not have air conditioning in their kitchens, school division staff reported to the county Board of Supervisors in June. The schools are Widewater, Hartwood, Rocky Run, Rockhill, Park Ridge, Winding Creek, Ferry Farm and Hampton Oaks elementary schools, Drew Middle School and North Stafford High School.
Following an Aug. 9 Free Lance–Star article about the lack of air conditioning, George Washington District School Board member Dewayne McOsker asked at Tuesday evening’s meeting if the board could look for capital improvement money to fix the situation.
Healy asked Kizner to research the cost so the board could discuss the matter at an upcoming Aug. 24 work session.