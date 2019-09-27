The Stafford County School Board hopes to use $1.6 million in carryover funds from fiscal 2019 to install air conditioning in nine school kitchens.
Currently, cafeteria kitchens at Hampton Oaks, Ferry Farm, Hartwood, Park Ridge, Rocky Run, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools, Drew Middle School and North Stafford High School are without cooling systems.
The board at its Tuesday evening meeting approved requesting the funds from the Stafford Board of Supervisors. The request will come in a letter from schools Superintendent Scott Kizner.
School division staff anticipate having approximately $3.5 million to $4 million in carryover funds from fiscal year that ended June 30.
In addition to the $1.6 million kitchen project, the School Board hopes to use $532,000 of the carryover funds to purchase five 77-passenger buses and $2 million to install a division-wide voice-over internet protocol telephone system.
According to the draft letter, new buses will “reduce the number of bus issues and delays that students may experience.”
The letter states that the division’s current “antiquated” telephone system is down in different locations “on a weekly basis,” creating “safety concerns” as well as disrupting communication.
Because the county Board of Supervisors controls the purse strings, the School Board must request permission to use the carryover funds. The funds cannot be appropriated until the fiscal 2019 financial audit is complete.
If the request is complete, the School Board expects the funds to be appropriated in January.
