Rappahannock Community College and the University of Mary Washington have signed a transfer agreement designed to improve access to higher education for associate degree students from the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.
The agreement was signed Feb. 27 at UMW's Dahlgren campus in King George County by UMW president Troy Paino and RCC president Shannon Kennedy.
RCC is the only higher education institution with a physical presence in the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula. It has two campuses, one in Richmond County and one in Gloucester County, and three off-campus sites—one in King George.
"Forty percent of RCC’s annual enrollment consists of high school students taking dual enrollment coursework, the vast majority of who intend to apply that coursework toward credentials, certificates and degrees," said Miles McCrimmon, dean of dual enrollment and community outreach at RCC, in a press release about the transfer agreement.
"With these specific pathways to UMW in place, we will be in a better position from day one—often as early as tenth grade—to show how RCC coursework taken during and after high school can lead directly into majors at UMW and careers beyond that.”
Paino said the agreement is "a testament to how these two institutions have developed a trusting relationship.”
Educating all students is essential, he added, and the goal should be to remove barriers to access.
