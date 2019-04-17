Stan Scott, an Army veteran and small business owner, has announced plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ryan McDougle for the 4th District state Senate seat this November.
The 4th District includes all of Caroline, Essex, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster and Middlesex counties as well as parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland.
Scott, a Hanover County resident, announced his candidacy as a Democrat Friday at a gathering of supporters in Kilmarnock.
He retired from the Army in 2002 as a sergeant first class after 20 years of service. After working as executive director of the Virginia National Defense Industrial Authority for two years, he consulted for two environmental services firms and started a small business, Crux Analytics.
“[Scott] believes his military experience and professional background in business, economic development, and policy analysis has prepared him to understand and represent the interests of everyone in the 4th District, not just corporations and lobbyists,” a press released issued by his campaign states.
“Quality of life in the 4th District depends on expanded economic opportunity that fits the traditions and needs of local communities, protects fisheries and oyster beds, and improves access to health care, broadband internet services and infrastructure investment,” Scott said in the press release. “We have to protect the water supply and family farms from corporate energy and agricultural interests.”
