The two women running for the Democratic nomination in the June 11 primary to represent Virginia’s 88th House of Delegates district have something in common.
Both Kecia Evans and Jessica Foster have said that they were motivated to run in part to help Virginia ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
Republican Del. Mark Cole, who is seeking his 10th two-year term representing the 88th District, voted against the attempt to advance the bill. He’s said previously that Congress should submit a new version to the states.
The 88th covers part of Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and part of the city of Fredericksburg. The Democratic nominee will be chosen in a primary June 11. Cole has no Republican opponent in the primary.
Foster, a juvenile defender who lives in Remington, said that she’d been getting more and more interested in politics in the last few years, but finding out that Cole had refused to allow the bill to come out of committee was “a defining moment” in her decision to run.
Evans, a Stafford County resident and the first African-American to run in the district, said that it’s important for Virginia to show that it supports legislation that is equitable for everyone.
Both women also list education and criminal justice reform among their key issues, although each has a slightly different take.
Foster backs universal pre-kindergarten, making higher education more affordable, and putting more emphasis on training programs and apprenticeships for those who don’t go to college.
She said that she’d also push for a re-examination of Virginia’s composite index, which determines a school division’s ability to pay education costs. She pointed out that Fredericksburg’s composite index is “extraordinarily high” compared to that of nearby counties, something the City Council and the city’s School Board have complained about recently.
“My goal would be to look at that and see how it could be re-evaluated so a small city is not at a disadvantage,” Foster said.
Evans, who has children with intellectual disabilities, said that she would advocate for more funding for special education programs so that every child can get a quality education. She said she would also work with other legislators to ensure that all teachers and other educators are adequately compensated.
“I see the hardships that teachers have as well in dealing with collaborative classrooms,” she said, referring to regular classes that include children with disabilities. “It’s hard when teachers don’t have enough paraprofessionals to help with the students. What I would like to see is for us to mandate the teacher/para ratio so that all students are getting an adequate education.
Foster is the co-owner and operator of Foster McCollam, a family law and criminal defense practice in Manassas. She said that she’s interested in juvenile and criminal justice reform, including raising the age at which a juvenile can be certified as an adult in the justice system.
“Right now, we can try a child as young as 14 as an adult,” she said.” Once that goes through the system, it doesn’t matter what the crime is for, they are always treated as an adult. We can’t treat juveniles as adults. They’re not mini adults.”
Foster said she’s also in favor of reforming Virginia’s criminal discovery rules because they don’t require that a defendant receive pretrial disclosure of witness statements, a list of witnesses or police investigative reports.
“Other states allow this. Virginia is one of eight or 10 states that don’t,” she said. “When we’re able to share what the commonwealth’s evidence is, it levels that playing field.”
Evans has 18 years of experience in the criminal justice field and is pursuing a law degree. She said that she’d like to see people who’ve been convicted of a nonviolent crime have their record expunged after they complete probation and parole. Otherwise, she said, it’s hard for them to get an apartment and even harder to get a job.
“I’m not saying that private companies cannot do a background check. They can and they should,” she said. “But when someone puts that they’ve been convicted on an application, it’s automatically a red flag.”
The District of Columbia, Maryland and several other states already allow those convicted of a nonviolent crime to have their record erased, Evans said.
Foster also supports efforts to protect people from being denied health insurance because of a pre-existing condition, expansion of coverage for low-income Virginians, and price regulations for life-saving medications.
She said that she thinks gun violence should also be viewed as a public health crisis, and that there should be common-sense reforms such as universal background checks and “extreme-risk protective orders.” These would allow law enforcement officers to seize a weapon from someone who presents a threat to themselves or others, if the family requests it.
Evans’ other concerns include abolishing solitary confinement, funding more programs to give those who’ve paid their debt to society a second chance, and bringing Metro down to Potomac Mills, Dumfries or possibly North Stafford.
“That would save a lot of money and resources for commuters,” she said.