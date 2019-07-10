Two of the three Stafford County School Board members up for reelection in November will face challengers.
The third seat, representing the George Washington District in southern Stafford, is held by DeWayne McOsker, who announced in June that he would not seek reelection.
Board Chair Patricia Healy is being challenged by DaBora Lovitt for the Rock Hill District seat.
In a statement published on her campaign Facebook page, Lovitt, who has a master's degree in public administration and public policy, said she is running to "continue a legacy" of bringing diversity to the county's representative bodies. She has served on the Stafford County Utilities Commission.
Elizabeth Warner, a research scientist with Atrium Healthcare, is challenging Jamie Decatur for the Griffis-Widewater seat.
Warner taught high school biology and chemistry in a private school and obtained a Ph.D. in biology.
According to her campaign Facebook page, her priorities are increasing teacher retention with improved pay and training, maintaining existing schools while accounting for growth and creating "a safe, academically rigorous" school environment.
Two candidates, Susan Randall and Carol Medawar, are seeking the George Washington district seat.
Randall attended Stafford County Public Schools and also taught for the school division. She is now a parent of Stafford students.
She has served on both the school board's capital improvement and finance and budget advisory committees.
Medawar has taught math at Dixon-Smith Middle School for eight years and has been employed with the school division since 1996. She has a master's degree in instructional technology and is working on a Ph.D. in curriculum, culture and change.
She has served as treasurer for the Stafford Education Association as well as on a Governor's Work Group on school safety.